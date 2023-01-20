Matt Macey has moved to Portsmouth on loan

Luton goalkeeper Matt Macey has joined League One side Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old returned to the Hatters on a permanent basis in the summer, signing from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

Macey, who started his career at Bristol Rovers, moving to Premier League giants Arsenal in October 2013, had been on loan at Luton in January 2017, playing 13 times and keeping four clean sheets for Town.

He was recalled by then Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to provide cover at the Emirates, and went on to feature twice in the EFL Cup and Europa League, before a season-long loan with Plymouth Argyle.

The 6ft 7in stopper chose to move north of the border, joining Hibernian in January 2021, helping his team reach the Scottish FA Cup Final, saving a penalty in the 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone.

Macey was then snapped up by Luton for an undisclosed under previous boss Nathan Jones in July last year, but has only played once this season, that in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County and has not been on the bench in recent weeks, Harry Isted preferred as number two to Ethan Horvath.

