Luton keeper Simon Sluga completes move to Bulgarian side Ludogorets for an undisclosed fee

Keeper Simon Sluga has left Luton

Luton keeper Simon Sluga has completed his permanent move to Bulgarian First League club Ludogorets for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Croatian international was the Hatters' record ever signing having cost £1.3m when joining from HNK Rijeka in July 2019, ahead of Luton's first season back in the Championship.

He had a tough start to life at Kenilworth Road, but went on to become hugely popular with supporters, making a stunning save against Wigan Athletic, as Town pulled off the Great Escape once manager Nathan Jones had returned.

Sluga went on to play 39 times in the second tier last term, with some starring displays as the Hatters finished in 12th place, keeping 12 clean sheets as well, to be voted player of the year by both the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust and the Bobbers Travel Club.

This season, he started as number one, but lost his place to James Shea after a bout of Covid following international duty in November.

Shea stepped up against Nottingham Forest and has gone on to keep five clean sheets in 10 matches since, including one on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers.

That saw Sluga, who made 94 appearances in total for Luton, not selected for the match-day squad, with boss Jones revealing afterwards the keeper was taken out of the firing line ahead of a possible move away, which became official this afternoon.

A club statement said: "With his contract due to expire this summer, Simon leaves for an undisclosed fee to join a club who are currently top of the Parva Liga with the possibility of playing Champions League football next season, as well as the personal ambition of being included in his country’s World Cup squad.