Luton keeper Sluga is available to face Cardiff after finishing his Covid isolation

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that goalkeeper Simon Sluga will be available to face Cardiff City this weekend.

The 30-year-old saw his run of 43 successive league appearance for the Hatters ended at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening, as he had to miss the game due to coming in close contact with someone who had Covid-19 when on international duty, despite being double jabbed himself.

That saw James Shea start the goalless draw, but when asked if he could be back on Saturday, Jones said: "He’ll be available and back involved, his isolation period ends today, so yes.

"It’s been two days really as he only started isolating Tuesday, so realistically he’s only missed two days training.

"It’s not a big thing, especially with keepers either, they don’t tend to do a hell of a lot anyway do they."

Sluga's return means that Luke Berry remains the only doubt for Town following his knee injury suffered against Hull City last month.

The midfielder's absence has been keenly felt by the Hatters, who haven't scored in their last three matches, with the former Cambridge player netting four times in his seven appearances so far, as Jones continued: "We're just trying to get Luke back as quick as we can, as we do miss having the option of a Luke Berry.

"It's not like we're desperate, we've got to get this player back and that player back, we're just missing the option of having him."

When asked if he would look to rotate his team for the visit of the struggling Bluebirds, who went down to a 1-0 defeat against Hull last night, Jones added: "We want to pick the side we think can get the result.