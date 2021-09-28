Luton keeper Sluga named on stand-by for World Cup qualifiers

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Town keeper Simon Sluga has been named as a stand-by for Croatia's World Cup qualifiers next week.

The 28-year-old, who has three caps to his name, the last coming in November 2029, has been a regular member of the squad in the last few seasons, heading to the Euro 2020 Finals in the summer.

However, manager Zlatko Dalić has opted for regular number one Dominik Livakovic, plus Ivica Ivusic from Croatian side Osijek and Lille's Ivo Grbic, who is on loan at the French club from Spanish team Atletico Madrid, meaning Sluga will stay at home unless an injury occurs.