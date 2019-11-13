Luton Ladies can hold their heads high after FA Cup exit at Wolves

Luton Town Ladies exited the Women’s FA Cup with their heads held high after a 4-1 defeat at higher league opposition Wolves on Sunday.

From kick-off to the final whistle, the Hatters gave everything they had, but it wasn’t enough to beat Wolves, who sit top of their division.

The hosts started the game well, taking an early lead through Shannie Jennings.

The Hatters were fighting well, but were struggling to find the spaces in the opposition’s solid defence.

Midway through the half, Lowri Walker scored from close range to make it 2-0, but Rebecca Kane could have got one back for Luton on the stroke of half time, only to see her shot saved by Maddie Elbro.

Luton came into the game more at the start of the second period, creating some good chances.

However, it was Wolves who got the all-important next goal, Jade Cross on target.

Luton’s attitude remained unchanged though, and they kept pressing, even when Wolves added a fourth through Sophie Bramford.

Town kept battling and got the consolation their brave performance deserved, when Zara Carroll’s free kick hit the bar and Jess McKay was on hand to head into the net

Luton host Bedford Ladies in the cup this weekend.

>> AFC Dunstable Ladies lost 6-1 at home to Colney Heath Ladies, Hannah Ring scoring.

This weekend they head to Langford Ladies in the cup

AFC Dunstable Women Blues hammered Kempston Rovers Girls & Ladies 7-0 in their League Cup clash.

Nicola Hollick netted twice, with Courtney McNamara, Emily Mitchell, Bianca Vassell, Lauren Brooker and Gemma Wiliams on target.