Luton launch three new kits for the Championship

Luton have unveiled their three new kits for the 2019-20 Championship season

The orange, white and block shirts are all made by Puma as a statement on the club's official website said: "The collection starts with our signature orange kit and the sweeping Puma ‘Flux’ design with subtle orange waves.

"Next is our white kit, which features the Puma ‘Disrupt’ design which draws inspiration from the iconic Hatters chequered flag.

"Finally, our 135 year commemorative block shirt uses the colours from our first ever home kit back in 1885 and features our 135 year logo subtly printed across the back of the shirt.

"Each shirt features our 135-year identity which is inspired by the Luton Town kit journey."

To order your shirts, head to www.lutontown.co.uk