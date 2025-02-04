Luton legend Mpanzu heads to Rotherham United for loan stint

Midfielder to finish the season with the Millers

Hatters legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will spend the rest of the season with League One side Rotherham United after agreeing a loan move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on transfer deadline day last night.

The hugely popular 30-year-old is the club’s longest serving player by some distance, with 412 appearances, the 10th most in Town’s history, since arriving on loan from West Ham United in November 2013, making the move permanent just a month later, also scoring 23 goals too. He has struggled for game time in the last few seasons though, restricted to just one start in the Championship and nine other substitute outings this term, as having been named in 86 consecutive match-day squads, missed out on Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Explaining the move, Luton manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Pelly hasn’t played loads of football this season, with just one league start. He wants to be out there playing and it’s the right thing to do to allow him to go to Rotherham and do that. He’s been a massive player for this football club for so many years and he’s someone I really respect for the longevity and the loyal service he’s given to Luton Town.

"He’s been great since we came in three weeks ago. But at this moment in time with the competition for places we’ve got in central midfield, it’s right for him to have the opportunity to go and play regular football. He’s a Luton legend and we wish him the best of the luck on loan at Rotherham.”

Meanwhile, Town chief executive Gary Sweet hinted at a potential testimonial for a player who made history by becoming the first to go from non-league to the Premier League with the same club, adding: “It'll be strange not to see and hear Pelly around the place. He’s been a massive part of this last generation, has achieved so much in his Luton career and we thank him for the journey we’ve all enjoyed with him.

“It’s a decision that was felt was the best for Pelly by all, including him and his advisers, because he ultimately needs to play more football. We all wish Pelly the best at Rotherham and help them to a successful end to the season, but it will be great to see him back for at least one more game in the future.”