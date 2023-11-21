Luton linked with a loan move for Galatasaray's Danish international defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town have been linked with a January transfer window loan move for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson.

The 25-year-old was an important member of the club’s Turkish Süper Lig title-winning campaign last term, starting 33 out of 36 matches, but has lost his place this season following the arrival of Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez.

Nelsson began the first four league games, although has been on the bench since mid-September, with just one start to his name, that a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa as he has slipped out of manager Okan Buruk’s thoughts for now.

Luton are reportedly interested in a loan move for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson when the transfer window opens in January - pic: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The Danish international has won 10 caps for his country, including playing in last year’s World Cup Finals, starting the 2-1 defeat to France, as Turkish TV sports channel A Spor have reported that Luton are interested in bringing the player on loan to Kenilworth Road in January.

If true, the issue for boss Rob Edwards would be finding a space for the centre half as he already has a maximum squad of 25 players at his disposal after recent addition of Andros Townsend, and is expecting another Dane, Mads Andersen, to be fit from his hamstring injury by then, while Dan Potts could also be back.

Another stumbling block would be with Issa Kabore (Manchester City) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) currently signed on loan, the Hatters would need to cut one of those deals short, with Premier League clubs only allowed to borrow two players at a time, and four in total over the season.

After coming through the ranks at Nordsjælland, Nelsson moved to FC Copenhagen in 2019, playing over 80 times, before heading to Rams Park in August 2021 for a fee of just over £6m.

Since arriving in Turkey, he has made 92 appearances, scoring one goal, also playing regularly in the Champions League as well, including a late cameo during the 3-2 win at Manchester United in October.