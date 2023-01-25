Luton linked with a loan move for Leeds full back Drameh despite interest from Cardiff

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road

Luton are showing an interest in signing Leeds right back Cody Drameh on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old played youth football for Fulham, representing the U21s and U23s, winning three caps for England at U18 level, also featuring for the Cottagers in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He moved to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee in August 2020, signing a four year deal, and made his debut for the Whites in a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal in October 2021.

Drameh then came off the bench for his Premier League bow in the 2-1 victory at Norwich City five days later, going on get his maiden top flight start in another loss to Arsenal, also playing in the FA Cup too.

He joined Championship outfit Cardiff in January 2022 on loan for the remainder of the campaign, and went on to win the Bluebirds’ Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season, despite making just 22 appearances.

Back with Leeds in the summer, the defender, who has played for England U21s and is also eligible to represent Gambia, has featured three times this term, including against in the FA Cup recently, with another three outings in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He is now rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Kenilworth Road though, as Sky Sports Transfer Centre Live reported: “Luton have agreed a loan deal with Leeds until the end of the season for right-back Cody Drameh.

“Preston had also been in talks but are now thought to be out of the running.

