Luton have been linked with yet another player during the transfer window, with Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson reportedly on manager Rob Edwards’ wish-list.

The 28-year-old started out at Manchester United as a youngster, before moving to Barnsley on loan during the 2015-16 season.

Pearson was then snapped up by Preston North End in 2016, featuring over 150 times for the Deepdale club, joining the Cherries for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Ben Pearson in action for Bournemouth last season - pic: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

With Bournemouth winning promotion to the Premier League in 2022, the midfielder found regular game time limited last term, with just seven top flight outings and only three from the start, as he finished the campaign on loan at Championship side Stoke City, playing 14 matches.

Pearson is now back at the Vitality Stadium, but with just a year left on his contract and new manager Andoni Iraola replacing Gary O’Neil, could find himself sidelined once more when the new season begins in just over a month’s time.