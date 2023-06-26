News you can trust since 1891
Midfielder tipped to be interesting the Hatters
By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

Luton have been linked with yet another player during the transfer window, with Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson reportedly on manager Rob Edwards’ wish-list.

The 28-year-old started out at Manchester United as a youngster, before moving to Barnsley on loan during the 2015-16 season.

Pearson was then snapped up by Preston North End in 2016, featuring over 150 times for the Deepdale club, joining the Cherries for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Ben Pearson in action for Bournemouth last season - pic: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty ImagesBen Pearson in action for Bournemouth last season - pic: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Pearson in action for Bournemouth last season - pic: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
With Bournemouth winning promotion to the Premier League in 2022, the midfielder found regular game time limited last term, with just seven top flight outings and only three from the start, as he finished the campaign on loan at Championship side Stoke City, playing 14 matches.

Pearson is now back at the Vitality Stadium, but with just a year left on his contract and new manager Andoni Iraola replacing Gary O’Neil, could find himself sidelined once more when the new season begins in just over a month’s time.

Football Insider is now reporting that he could be a target for the newly-promoted Hatters, who despite being linked with a whole host of signings since reaching the top flight, are yet to make a move in the transfer window which opened earlier this month.

