Luton linked with a move for Barnsley striker Morris

Carlton Morris in action for Barnsley last season

Luton have been linked with a move for yet another Barnsley forward, with attacker Carlton Morris tipped to be interesting Town chief Nathan Jones.

The 26-year-old forward began his career at Norwich in 2013, but only made one senior appearance for the Canaries, with a number of loan spells at Oxford United, York City, Hamilton Academical, Rotherham United and then spending the 2017-18 season Shrewsbury Town, scoring six goals in 42 games.

Morris then went to MK Dons, before finally leaving Carrow Road to head to Barnsley on a permanent deal in January 2021, scoring seven goals in 23 games as the Tykes reached the Championship play-offs.

He went to finish last season as top scorer at Oakwell, on target nine times in 30 outings, including netting at Kenilworth Road in a 2-1 defeat, although couldn’t save Barnsley from relegation to League One.

Jones has already made six signings during the window so far, with Luke Freeman the latest addition yesterday, plus Morris’ old team-mate Cauley Woodrow last month.