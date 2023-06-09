Luton linked with ex-Everton and Chelsea stopper Begovic plus Cherries keeper Travers

Luton are rumoured to be interested in signing experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a free transfer after he left Everton today, with Town believed to be casting an eye over Bournemouth stopper Mark Travers as well.

The Hatters will be in the market for a keeper over the summer, following Ethan Horvath’s return to parent club Nottingham Forest after a successful loan spell at Kenilworth Road that saw him keep 20 clean sheets in 51 matches.

However, the USA international wasn’t signed by boss Rob Edwards’, brought in by his predecessor Nathan Jones, which means the current Town chief might have his own targets to bring in now Luton are in the Premier League, following their play-off final victory over Coventry City.

Asmir Begovic in action for Everton

One of those is believed to be 35-year-old Begovic, who is now without a club after rejecting a new contract at Goodison Park, following a report in the Telegraph.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international made just three appearances last term, with one Premier League start, that a 1-0 win over West Ham in September.

Starting at Portsmouth in July 2006, Begovic has played for Macclesfield, Bournemouth, Yeovil and Ipswich on loan, before sealing a £3.25m switch to Stoke City in February 2010.

He played over 150 games in six years, earning an £8m move to Chelsea in July 2015, where he won the Premier League, and then a £10m move to Bournemouth in May 2017, racking up a century of appearances.

Begovic, who has won 63 caps for his country, had loans at FK Qarabag, collecting an Azerbaijan Premier League winners’ medal, and AC Milan, then going to Everton in July 2021, but only made 10 appearances in that time.

Travers, meanwhile, came through the ranks with the Cherries and has played 70 time s, including 15 matches last season, 12 of them in the top flight, only to lose his place to Brazilian team-mate Neto.

The 24-year-old is a full Republic of Ireland international having won three caps since his debut in September 2019.

Luton currently have three goalkeepers on their books, James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey, the latter returning from a loan spell with Portsmouth.