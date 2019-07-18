Luton linked with record breaking move for Croatian keeper

Luton have been strongly linked with a move for Croatian keeper Simon Sluga that would break their near 30-year transfer record.

The 26-year-old stopper plays for HNK Rijeka in Croatia's top division, the Croatian First Football League, or HT Prva Liga, as they finished second to Dinamo Zagreb last season

Sluga featured 35 times, missing just one game, as his side conceded 36 goals throughout the campaign.

His form was enough to earn a call-up to the full Croatian side having played from U17 to U21 level for his country, making his senior debut during the 2-1 home defeat to Tunisia in a friendly last month.

Sluga spent his youth career with Jadran Poreč before moving to Rijeka in 2008 and went on loan to Croa Pomorac and Lokomotiva, also spending a stint at Italian side Spezia.

He made his Rijeka debut in July 2015, before getting his chance to establish himself during the 2017-18 campaign, and has played over 70 times since, including in the Europa League and the famous 2-0 win over AC Milan back in 2017.

Town, who have funds available after selling James Justin and Jack Stacey to Leicester City and Bournemouth respectively, are rumoured to have submitted a seven figure bid and should it come off, it will break the previous record of £850,000 set when buying Lars Elstrup from Odense BK back in August 1989.