Luton linked with Shrews midfielder Morris

Luton Town have been linked with a transfer window move for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Byrn Morris.

The 22-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan at Wycombe, making 19 League One appearance, scoring three goals.

Morris started his career at MIddlesbrough, playing twice, with loan spells at Burton, Coventry, York and Walsall, joining Shrewsbury in January 2017.

He has played 43 times for the Shrews, while also represented England at U16, U17, U18, and U19 levels, captaining the team each time.

Luton chief Nathan Jones has confirmed he is after a midfielder to bolster his squad during January, with Derby's George Thorne another player potentially on his radar.