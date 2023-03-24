News you can trust since 1891
Luton loan out trio to Saints, Ambers and Hamlet on non-league transfer deadline day

Moves for Francis-Clarke, Jones and Lawless

By Mike Simmonds
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT- 2 min read

Luton Town have loaned out three of their Development squad for the closing stages of the season with Aidan Francis-Clarke, Avan Jones and Conor Lawless all departing Kenilworth Road to gain some first team football.

Francis-Clarke, 18, who recently recovered from a long-term knee injury, playing 90 minutes as the Hatters won the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday night, has headed to National League South side St Albans City, where he will get a first experience of senior matches.

The Saints are eighth in the table and host Dover Athletic this weekend, before entertaining Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday night.

A statement on the St Albans official website said: “We’re delighted to confirm the signing of 18-year-old defender Aidan Francis-Clarke on a loan to the end of the season from Luton Town

“Aidan is available for selection on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, defender Avan Jones has headed to National League South side Cheshunt to link up with Town team-mate Tyrelle Newton, who is already at Amber Lane.

The full back had a spell at Welling United earlier this season, but heads to an Ambers side who are fourth bottom in the table, and face second bottom Weymouth in a crucial match this weekend.

Town youngster Aidan Francis-Clarke - pic: Gareth Owen
Newton, 19, who has spent three months with the club, has had his loan extended until the end of the season.

Also moving to the National League South is midfielder Conor Lawless, who has joined fifth bottom Dulwich Hamlet for the remainder of the campaign.

The former Reading youngster had been at Farnborough recently, but after that deal expired, has moved to Champion Hill.

The Hamlet tweeted: “Welcome to the club to @cmjl17, who has joined on loan from @LutonTown for the remainder of the season.

“The midfielder has just completed a spell on loan with Farnborough and will wear the number 4 shirt for the Hamlet!

“Welcome Conor!”

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has returned on loan to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town until the end of the season, with midfielder Callum Nicolson’s loan at Southern League Division One Central club Welwyn Garden City has been extended until the end of the season.

