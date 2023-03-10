Luton looking to set new club record of second tier away wins at Sheffield United

Luton will head to Sheffield United tomorrow looking to set a new second tier record of 10 away victories in a season.

The recent 1-0 win at Birmingham City means the Hatters are currently on nine, a feat they achieved on five occasions already, two of them coming in the last two campaigns, but a triumph at Bramall Lane would see them into double figures for the first time in their history.

Last term, the Hatters triumphed at Barnsley, Millwall, Blackpool, Reading, Swansea, Stoke, Coventry, Hull and Cardiff on their way to a top six finish.

Luton boss Rob Edwards celebrates winning at Wigan recently

The previous year then also recorded nine away successes by beating Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Preston, Wycombe and Bristol City.

On three other occasions the Hatters have done so when a second tier side, the first back in 1938-39 when the likes of Joe Payne was playing, going on to finish in 12th place.

Town then did it again in the 1972-73 season under the tutelage of Harry Haslam, managing it for a third time when David Pleat led the Hatters to top spot and promotion to Division One in the 1981-82 term.

This year, former boss Nathan Jones masterminded three points at Swansea, Cardiff, Hull, Norwich and Blackpool, before leaving to join Southampton, as Rob Edwards took over and ensured it remained smooth progress on the road, with wins at QPR, Huddersfield, Wigan and Birmingham.

On his side’s form away from Kenilworth Road and the test in front of them, the manager said: “We try and go into every game and we want to win, but we are well aware of the task and how difficult it will be.

"They are as good as anyone in the league, and they’ve had a consistent way of playing for a long period of time.

"They are really well managed with Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom), lots of good individuals, so we know it’s going to be a difficult game.

"It’s as tough as it gets to be honest, but that’s one that should really get us going and we’ve got to go and look to enjoy it.

"Make no mistake about it, it’ll be difficult for them too – and they will be aware of that.

"They’ll know that as well, so it should be a really good game.”

Should Luton fail to set their record this weekend, they still have another five chances afterwards, with trips to Sunderland, Millwall, Rotherham, Reading and Blackburn to come.

Another record Town could also equal is making it seven games unbeaten on the road in the second tier, that one in place since the 1994-95 season.

Back then, with Pleat in charge for a second spell they beat Port Vale (1-0), Watford (4-2), Stoke (2-1), Sheffield United (3-1), Wolves (3-2) and Swindon (2-1), also drawing 0-0 at Millwall, before losing 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion in December.

They only triumphed once more outside of Bedfordshire that season, but discussing his side’s superb form on the road since taking over, Edwards earning four wins, two wins and just the one defeat, he added: “It’s credit to the players, they deserve it, they are the ones who go and do it.

"They’ve been outstanding since we came in, and before.

"They’ve got to keep working hard, valuing every single day, keep grafting and we know what gets us success at this level at the moment.

"Ninety nine point nine per cent of that is down to the hard work that the players put in, but they are also very talented as well.