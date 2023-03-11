Luton make a huge statement as they end almost 30-year wait for victory at Sheffield United

Luton laid down a huge statement of intent with a terrific victory at promotion-chasing Sheffield United this afternoon thanks to Carlton Morris's 15th goal of the season.

The Hatters went into the clash at Bramall Lane looking to set a new club record of 10 away second tier wins in a campaign, plus also triumphing at the Blades for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

They did just that, and deservedly so, courtesy of Morris's close range winner with eight minutes of the second period gone, then defending solidly as the hosts resorted to lumping balls into the box in the aim of finding Oli McBurnie during the closing stages.

Carlton Morris celebrates his winner against Sheffield United

What made the victory even more impressive was it was done without in-form duo Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark, who both missed out due to injury, Fred Onyedinma and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu returning to the side.

The Hatters made a good start to proceedings, quietening the home fans in the early stages, with Marvelous Nkamba an integral factor to that with his brisk closing down and sharp tackling.

Edwards' side couldn't quite create a clear-cut chance though, Allan Campbell pressing high to win an early corner, while Amari'i Bell's impressive burst led to a scuffed cross-shot easily cleared away.

United's best moments were three crosses from the left, one well claimed by Ethan Horvath, the other drifting out for a goal-kick, before the final one on 16 minutes was headed by Jayden Bogle into the midriff of Town's USA international stopper.

Luton were then forced into a change on 26 minutes when Mpanzu took a leaf out of Nakamba's book, doing splendidly to win the ball back with a sliding challenge and then setting off on a burst forward that was ended by a sly trip from Jayden Bogle that quite rightly earned him a caution.

The long serving midfielder was clearly distraught when receiving treatment and ended up having to be helped from the pitch covering his face with his shirt, Luke Berry on in his place.

With both Clark and Doughty missing, it was left to Cody Drameh to take the corners from both sides, while centre half Tom Lockyer fancied his chances from the free kick, firing straight into the wall though.

If the Hatters’ plan was to quieten the crowd in the first half, they did just that and more, Blades supporters' growing increasingly annoyed with their side's inability to keep hold of the ball, often giving it away or being caught by their opponents.

Luton did then fashion an opportunity, Gabe Osho's ball in was touched by Adebayo away from the lurking Morris landing for Berry to volley well over on the turn.

Despite being the second highest scorers in the league, the Blades were finding attempts on goal nigh on impossible until Anel Ahmedhodzic met a corner from the right and tested Horvath, who claimed comfortably to his right.

With Luton looking to carry on their first half display after the break but demonstrate a bit more quality in the final third, they managed to do so on 53 minutes after some neat work on the right involving Campbell and Adebayo.

It was Adebayo who was the architect, with a terrific nutmeg on John Fleck and then firing over a cross that Morris was able to stick out a toe to, diverting beyond Wes Foderingham for Luton's first goal at Bramall Lane since that win back in 1994.

The goal did initially spark a response from the hosts, who upped their intensity and desire to get forward, but after Luton withstood that, threatened a second themselves midway through, Morris curling ambitiously wide on his left foot when others were well placed.

McBurnie, who had been kept quiet by Town's back-line did escape the attentions of Bell and send over a cross that was turned goalwards, but straight at Horvath once more.

The keeper was called on in the 82nd minute too when this time it was McBurnie meeting a deep delivery, but again, he barely had to move, as with the visitors starting to feel the exertions of their efforts, Onyedinma made way with cramp, skipper Sonny Bradley on for his first outing since early November.

Billy Sharp was now on, shooting over from range as the hosts grew increasingly frustrated, with McBurnie's header again too close to Horvath, who managed to keep hold of it despite the awkward bounce sending it spinning up off the turf.

Hatters might have sealed the win when sub Cauley Woodrow escaped on the right, but his angled drive flew past Foderingham and also the far post.

Back came United, as with two minutes left, Horvath stood up well to prevent John Egan from close range with a strong right hand, the loose ball hacked away to the delight of an increasingly excitable away end who started to sense victory.

The Blades created one last scare in stoppage time, McBurnie heading wide, as Town stood firm to finally register a win at Bramall Lane and also go seven unbeaten on the road in the second tier for the first time since that 1994-95 campaign.

Blades: Wes Foderingham, John Fleck (Billy Sharp 58), Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, John Egan (C), Max Lowe, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Oliver Norwood (Tommy Doyle 69), Jack Robinson (James McAtee 70), Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye.

Subs not used: Adam Davies, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Ciaran Clark.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Fred Onyedinma (Sonny Bradley 85), Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luke Berry 26), Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 76).

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Admiral Muskwe, Joe Taylor.

Bookings: Bogle 26, Lowe 90.

Referee: Leigh Doughty.