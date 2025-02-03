Luton make deadline day signing as Norwegian striker heads to Kenilworth Road

Town make yet another January window addition

Luton Town have swooped on transfer deadline day to sign striker Lasse Nordås from Norwegian top-flight side Tromsø for an undisclosed fee – subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The 22-year-old started his career at Lillestrøm, moving to Strømmen in 2020 without having made a senior appearance for the Åråsen Stadion side. After netting nine times in 26 OBOS-ligaen matches, he then headed to Eliteserien side Bodø/Glimt in 2021, going on to score six times in 38 matches and played Champions League football, featuring in two qualifiers against Legia Warszawa.

Nordås was snapped up by Tromsø on loan in 2022, making the move permanent in August 2023 and after scoring three goals in 16 outings, with four assists, bagged 12 goals in 30 matches with four assists last term, also finding the net twice in four UEFA Conference League qualifiers, scoring against Kilmarnock and Kuopion Palloseura.

The forward has also been recognised at international level for Norway at U19, U20 and U21 level, with three goals in 12 outings for the latter, scoring against Austria, Ireland and Türkiye, where he was a team-mate of recent signing Thelo Aasgaard. Having added Christ Makosso, Isaiah Jones, Kal Naismith, Aasgaard, Millenic Alli and Josh Bowler during the January window, discussing his latest addition, boss Matt Bloomfield told the club's official website: “Lasse’s a really exciting signing for us, with the potential that he brings as well as goals at the top of the pitch.

“He comes really highly regarded, but Lasse is someone who already has some good experience so he’s got good pedigree and knows where the back of the net is. He’s an under-21 International and has played European football, but this is his off-season, so we've got to be careful with him and build him up slowly. Lasse’s an international team-mate of Thelo’s too, so that will help him settle. They’re the future of Norwegian football and for us too.”