Luton make first signing of the transfer window as Reading defender joins for an undisclosed fee

Luton have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in centre half Tom Holmes from League One side Reading for an disclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre half will now head back to Berkshire on loan until the end of the season, adding to the 129 appearances he has already made for the Royals since coming through the ranks at the Madejski Stadium. Holmes moved to Reading when he was aged just eight, getting his Championship debut as an 18-year-old in 2018, also featuring 11 times for Belgium second tier side KSV Roeselare in the 2019-20 campaign.

Speculation had been rife that Town were set to make their move for the defender on Friday, with the deal finally going through this afternoon. A statement on Reading’s official website said: “The club can today confirm Tom Holmes has joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. Vice-captain Holmes joined us at the age of 8, and made his senior debut just shy of a decade later, in a 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers in March 2018. Our 47th Academy graduate has since gone on to make 129 appearances in blue and white, over a century of those coming as league starts, scoring just once, a spectacular bicycle kick against Hull City in December 2021.