Luton make five changes for Barnsley clash as Jerome and Muskwe both start

Admiral Muskwe makes his first Championship start for Luton at Barnsley this evening

Town boss Nathan Jones made a surprising five changes to his side from the 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday for tonight's trip to Barnsley, handing full Championship debuts to Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury, Admiral Muskwe and Peter Kioso.

Wales international Tom Lockyer was also back for his first league start since February, as Fred Onyedinma and Jordan Clark missed out, the latter due to concussion protocols, Harry Cornick, Allan Campbell and Gabe Osho dropping to the bench.

Hosts Barnsley were captained by former Luton youngster Cauley Woodrow, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road before earning a move to Fulham.

Tykes: Brad Collins, Callum Styles, Liam Kitching, Callum Brittain, Cauley Woodrow ©, Josh Benson, Toby Sibbick, Romal Palmer, Clarke Oduor, Dominik Frieser, Michael Helik.

Subs: Jack Walton, Ben Williams, Jasper Moon, Aapo Halme, George Miller, Victor Adeboyejo, Devante Cole.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Peter Kioso, Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Henri Lansbury, Admiral Muskwe, Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome.