Luton make three changes as Berry and Adebayo miss Preston trip
Jerome, Mpanzu and Naismith all return
Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made three changes for today's Championship clash at Preston North End, with Luke Berry and Elijah Adebayo missing out due to the injuries picked up at home to Hull City last weekend.
Fred Onyedinma dropped to the bench, as in came Kal Naismith, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Cameron Jerome, with Danny Hylton and Henri Lansbury among the substitutes too.
Lilywhites: Daniel Iversen, Sepp Van Den Berg, Ben Whiteman, Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne ©, Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes, Emil Ris, Sean Maguire, Tom Barkhuizen, Josh Earl.
Subs not used: Declan Rudd, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson, Scott Sinclair, Brad Potts.
Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley ©, Kal Naismith, Amari'i Bell, Glen Rea, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome.
Subs not used: James Shea, Danny Hylton, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Fred Onyedinma, Admiral Muskwe.
Referee: Dean Whitestone.