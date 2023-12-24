Luton match-winner Townsend thrilled to score his first header in 13 years during United victory
Luton match-winner Andros Townsend was elated to score what was just the second headed goal of his lengthy career to seal a massive 1-0 win for Town over his former club Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road yesterday.
The experienced winger had only managed the feat once before, that coming way back in December 2010 when as a 19-year-old on loan at Ipswich Town from Tottenham Hotspur, he buried his header beyond Swansea keeper Dorus De Vries at Portman Road to put the Tractor Boys 1-0 up in a Championship contest they went on to lose 3-1.
Some 13 years later and he was at it again, in the right place to nod home Alfie Doughty’s corner that had been flicked on by Ross Barkley with 25 minutes on the clock to put the Hatters ahead. This time there was to be no comeback either, Townsend’s goal settling the outcome, as speaking afterwards, he said: “It’s only the second headed goal in my career. I don’t get many of those, I don’t head the ball, it’s only the second time I’ve probably headed the ball!
"The last one was for Ipswich Town against Swansea many moons ago, but we’ve been working on that during the week. The guys worked tirelessly, the analysts, the coaches, the set-piece coaches and they said there might be something for me at the back post if I start on the keeper and hover around the back post. I did that and got my reward, it’s been a tough road back for me so it's been an incredibly special moment for myself.”
Having missed 18 months due to a serious Achilles injury, it meant it was also Townsend’s first goal since his time at Everton when scoring in a 4-1 FA Cup triumph over Brentford in February 2022, while his 26th top flight strike was also the first since the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October 2021. With his playing future in the balance and a life as a pundit growing increasingly more likely just a few months ago, to be back and not just playing in the Premier League, but making winning contributions, made it an even more special moment for the England international.
He continued: “It's been a long road back. I didn't think I’d see these days again, so to be contributing, to be scoring, to be assisting a few weeks ago, to be healthy, to be fit, is just a blessing. I’m really loving every moment I’m on the pitch and hopefully that will continue into the new year.”
Townsend has clearly been taken to the hearts of Luton supporters hearts as well, as with Harry Cornick having left, he is the recipient of the George Michael ‘Last Christmas’ song which had its first airing at AFC Bournemouth last weekend and carried on against the Magpies.
The winger, who was also named man of the match by the sponsors, added: “It’s nice, I was surprised when I heard it the first time, I haven’t heard that before in my life. It’s great to have a set of fans that appreciate you, I’m feeling the love here and long may it continue into the new year hopefully. Of course it’s always nice (named MOM). The crowd have been patient since I’ve got there, they’ve been singing my name, sending their wishes on, so it was nice to get the appreciation, but the most important thing is getting those three points.”