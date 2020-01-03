Luton may recall Daniels from loan spell at Doncaster

Luton boss Graeme Jones is considering bringing defender Donervon Daniels into the fold at Kenilworth Road once his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers expires this month.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters on a free transfer in September, and was immediately sent to the Keepmoat Stadium until January.

He has played 13 times for the League One side so far, although hasn't featured since the trip to AFC Wimbledon on December 14, when he gave away a penalty in the 2-1 defeat.

Speaking about his chances of aiding the Hatters' Championship survival bid, Jones said: "I've been delighted with his experience at Doncaster, because Donervon came here with great potential, great pedigree, a little bit overweight, as he hadn't played a lot.

"He had a difficult year personally with bereavement and I wanted him to get out on loan.

"He's lost weight, played more regularly, so it's something I’m definitely assessing whether to bring him back him back or not.”