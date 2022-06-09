Luton midfielder an unused sub as Scotland defeat Armenia in Nations League

Scotland celebrate the opening goal of their 2-0 win over Armenia

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell was an unused substitute as Scotland bounced back from their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat against Ukraine by beating Armenia 2-0 at Hampden Park in the Nations League on Wednesday night.

Up against a side ranked 92 in the world, boss Steve Clarke made six changes, with Campbell, who excelled at Kenilworth Road last term, making the bench for the first time at senior level.

The hosts began well, Stuart Armstrong clipping the post, before he was involved in the opener on 28 minutes, crossing for Celtic full back Anthony Ralston to angle his header into the net.

It was 2-0 just before half time, Scott McKenna rising highest to meet John McGinn’s corner and put the result beyond doubt.

After the break, Ryan Christie missed a decent chance, with McGinn’s fierce drive tipped on to the bar by David Yurchenko.

Although Sunderland striker Ross Stewart came on to make his debut late on, Campbell wasn’t called upon, as Clarke said: “It was important to get back to winning ways, start the next winning run and hopefully that was tonight.

"It says that when we come together we do good work. I had no doubts about the changes, I thought they were good for us.

"It was important to refresh it and also important for the boys who played last week and had to go again.

"I have to mention the captain (Andrew Robertson), I thought he was outstanding.

"He was outstanding in the dressing room before the game, himself, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, leaders, taking us on the pitch in a good frame of mind and with three good performances.

"We nearly had 40,000 here today which is a great attendance after last week. It's just what the supporters needed."