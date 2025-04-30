Luton midfielder available to face Baggies after Coventry red card is rescinded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walsh would have been suspended for five matches

Luton midfielder Liam Walsh will be available to face West Bromwich Albion in Town’s Championship finale this weekend after having his red card against Coventry City on Saturday rescinded on appeal.

The 27-year-old was sent off for the third time in his short Hatters career on Saturday, when having just been booked, he pushed Sky Blues defender Luis Binks, who threw himself theatrically to the floor. Referee Oliver Langford opted to brandish a straight red, which due to his previous dismissals would have seen him suspended for Saturday’s match as well as the opening four games of the 2025-26 campaign.

Boss Matt Bloomfield stated in his post match press conference the club would definitely be appealing the decision and that has now been successful as a statement on the club website said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Club's appeal against midfielder Liam Walsh's straight red card during last Saturday's win over Coventry City has been upheld. We look forward to seeing Walshy back in action at West Brom on Saturday!

The FA statement clearing Town’s midfielder said: “Luton Town’s Liam Walsh will be available for their next five matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission. The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct on Saturday, 26 April, during their EFL Championship match against Coventry City.”

Speaking after the game, Bloomfield had stated: “From my point of view we will be (appealing), absolutely. It’s not a red card, he’s barely put any hands on him. The lad’s gone down making a meal of it holding his face, it’s disappointing to see things like that. Macca’s getting a little bit of grief and the lad obviously knows what he’s doing.

"He’s trying to get someone involved to then throw himself down, so I’m disappointed. We’ll certainly be discussing it with Walshy. I do feel for him as it was never a red and he cares very deeply, so we’ve got to be careful with him. He’s gone to try and help one of his team-mates, he’s not done anything that should have resulted in a red card.”