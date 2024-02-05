Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley was happy to carry on his scoring streak against Newcastle United when finding the net for the Hatters during Saturday’s quite amazing 4-4 draw at St James’ Park.

The 30-year-old had enjoyed great success when taking on the Magpies earlier in his career, scoring five times while at Everton, starting off with a goal in each game as the Toffees won 3-2 at Goodison Park and 3-0 on the road in the 2013-14 season, beating current team-mate Tim Krul on both occasions. He followed that up by hitting the target again when Everton won 3-0 in the north east the following campaign, getting another over on Krul, before bagging a double as Newcastle were defeated 3-0 in Merseyside during the 2015-16 season.

Barkley was unable to find the net when taking on United during his spells at Chelsea and Aston Villa, but he ended an eight year to the day absence when making it 2-2 for Luton late in the first half at the weekend. Asked if he was aware of his record going into the game, the England international, who has now faced Newcastle 17 times, winning 12, drawing one and losing just three, said: “I do know that as I did love used to playing against Newcastle. It’s a great club, I’m a fan of the club, stadium’s brilliant, great atmosphere from the fans and I like playing in stadiums like this as well. It’s nice to get a goal and I seem to have a bit of luck playing against them as well.”

The midfielder started and finished the move that saw Luton on level terms for the second time in the first half, as he won the ball back in the hosts’ half, immediately setting off on yet another driving run forward. Finding Alfie Doughty in support to his left, he played in the wingback whose low shot was parried by Magpies stopper Martin Dubravka. Importantly for the Hatters, Barkley had carried on his foray into the box, leaving him in the perfect place to instantly control the rebound and tuck home from a few yards to score his third goal since moving to Kenilworth Road in the summer.

He continued: “It’s just anticipation, driving with the ball is part of my game, suck people in, try and set people up to score. I tried to set Alfie up, then it landed on my feet, adjusted, scored. It’s just being in the right place at the right time.”