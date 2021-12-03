Luton midfielder Berry expected to be back in full training soon

Town midfielder Luke Berry

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry is expected to return to full training soon following six weeks out with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old hurt his medial ligaments during the Championship fixture with Hull City on October 23, picking up the problem when making a block tackle after 22 minutes of the 1-0 victory.

Berry, who had only recently got back from a calf injury that blighted the start of his season, was in fine form with four goals in seven outings, including a point-saving double at Blackburn Rovers on his comeback appearance.

Giving an update on his progress, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s pain free and he’s doing more physical work, so that’s a good sign.

"He’s not back in full training yet, but he won’t be long.

“We’re hoping earlier (than a Christmas return), but we never know, we never count our chickens until they hatched.”

Since Berry has been absent, Luton have struggled for form, taking just four points from a possible 18, with four defeats in that time, dropping out of the play-off positions to now sit 15th in the table.

Although on paper they have deserved more during that period, Jones knows that talk is cheap and they need to begin putting things right at Blackpool this weekend.

He added: “Statistically, we are a very good side, but we have to back that up.

"So, I will take a mundane performance on Saturday, provided we get three points, just so we rejig it and readdress the balance, that’s all I’m concerned about.

"You know there’s a team there, but you can’t keep saying that, you have to get results because it’s a results game.

"I would take our stats to be significantly lower on Saturday, but we win the game.

“Overall, if you have a level of performance all over the season then, invariably, you get what you deserve.