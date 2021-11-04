Luton midfielder Berry out until after the international break

Luke Berry comes off injured against Hull recently

Town midfielder Luke Berry will be out until after the international break due to his knee injury picked up against Hull City recently.

The 29-year-old suffered the problem when making a block tackle early on in Luton' s 1-0 win over the Tigers, taken off after just 22 minutes of the first half.

He has missed the last two matches with Preston and Middlesbrough and when asked how long he expected Berry to be sidelined for, boss Nathan Jones said: “When you open up a medial it’s not a bad injury, but when you do come back, you can run, you can sprint, you can do everything.

"It’s just when you’re hitting and bending balls and he’s a good technician, so he uses every conceivable shot and pass.

"It doesn’t help that he is that as that’s what opens up the knee.

"He won't be back before the international break and praise the lord, he’s got two weeks of the international break where he doesn’t miss anything.