Luton midfielder Berry to miss Preston trip with a knee injury

Luke Berry receives treatment during Town's 1-0 win over Hull City

Midfielder Luke Berry is expected to miss Saturday’s trip to Preston North End after not recovering from the knee injury he picked up against Hull City last weekend.

The 29-year-old had been recalled to the side following two games on the bench and started promisingly, hitting the post with an early effort as he went in search of a fifth goal of the season.

He then made two excellent tackles, the second of which though on 22 minutes saw Berry jar his knee and after trying to continue, was replaced by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

There was better news on leading scorer Elijah Adebayo who had to go off at half time due to a tight hamstring, and Henri Lansbury, who missed the game with sickness, while Kal Naismith is also available following his one match suspension, as boss Nathan Jones said: “Berry will probably miss out because of the knee injury, he’s just opened up his medial.

"The others, we’re in a good place with everyone else.”

With Luton facing a lengthy trip to Deepdale before returning home to face Middlesbrough on Tuesday night and then Stoke City next weekend, Jones could well look to alter things game by game this time, after admitting he should have done so during Luton's last three game week.

He added: “I would imagine so.

"We had a good week last week, so if someone said you can have another seven point week, I’m sure I’d take it, but one or two things might have to change, in terms of I’m not sure they can all do 90, 90, 90 again.

"We’ll see, we take every game as it comes.

"We’re not looking at Middlesbrough at the minute, we’re looking solely at Preston and then everything will take care of itself from there.

“This is an honest group, we won’t be found wanting in work-rate, absolutely not.

"I haven’t got to ask them to work, they do that on a regular basis.

"I have to be tactically right, prepare them right, because they will, to the best of their ability, carry out anything I ask them to do.