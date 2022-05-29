Luton midfielder Campbell named in Scotland squad for World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell has earned his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their World Cup play-off semi-final tie against Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who has had a stellar first season in English football after moving south from Motherwell in the summer, playing 39 games and scoring three goals, replaces Rangers star Ryan Jack after he picked up a calf problem.

Boss Steve Clarke, an interested spectator at Kenilworth Road to watch Campbell this season, moved quickly to include the Glasgow-born player, who has represented his country 24 times at U21 level, the last coming against Greece back in November 2020.

If the Scots can beat Ukraine, they will take on Wales in next Sunday's final in Cardiff for a place at the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (St Johnstone), Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), David Marshall (Hibernian).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Allan Campbell (Luton Town), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic).