Luton midfielder Clark taken to hospital after suffering nasty head injury during Albion defeat

Town's players applaud their supporters before today's clash at West Bromwich Albion

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that midfielder Jordan Clark is recovering in hospital after suffering a nasty concussion injury during the 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

With five minutes gone in the second half, the 27-year-old went in for a header only to be clattered by Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone in what was an accidental collision, the keeper focusing only on the ball.

Clark required lengthy treatment on the pitch, before being stretchered off, with 16 minutes of extra time eventually played, the club stating following the full time whistle that he was conscious when leaving the field and being assessed at a local hospital.

Jones said: “He’s recovering, he’s conscious, it was just a concussion injury, a bit too brave for his own good really in terms of that’s the boy he is.

“We’re disappointed to have lost him, but the main thing is he is okay.

“Not at all (was there any blame on Johnstone), the way keeper’s are they protect themselves.

“If you go in with a keeper you’re always liable to get hurt, it was just unfortunate really.

“The ball in was almost perfect, a little bit less on it and he would have headed past him, but it’s one of those things.”

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who was on target in the eighth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2, added: “Prayers up for him, hopefully he's all right, but it’s part and parcel of the game and we’ll see during the week how he is

“It's tough when one of your players go down, it was a coming together, he's looking at the ball, the keepers come out, he hasn't seen the keeper, they've collided, it’s unfortunate.

“In those situations you've got to be mentally strong, sometimes you've got to take your mind off Clarky and focus on the game.