Luton midfielder expected to leave Kenilworth Road on loan during transfer window

Luton midfielder Louie Watson is expected to move out on loan from Kenilworth Road this season, although manager Rob Edwards insists he still has a future at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Hatters from Derby County last summer, leaving the Rams having made 15 first team appearances after coming through the academy ranks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He started three times in the Championship under Edwards, with a further two substitute outings, playing nine matches in total last term.

Louie Watson makes a tackle during Luton's pre-season friendly with Ipswich Town - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Now that Town have won promotion to the Premier League and with Watson too old to be included in the squad as an U21, then the former Ireland U15 and U18 international will more than likely leave on temporary basis to bolster his first team experience.

Edwards said: “We’ll see with Louie.

"He’s someone that you can see with last season, he needs to get football.

"We’ve had a conversation with Louie that probably the right thing for him would be to try and get out on loan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We really like him, we still think he has a future here at the football club, but like a few of the lads, I think the right thing is to go and get game time.

"We love the boys and we love how hard they work on the training ground on a day-to-day basis, but you don’t want, especially someone like Louie, who’s a really good young player, he can only learn so much in training.