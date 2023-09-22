Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to miss tomorrow’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old, who had started Town’s defeats against Chelsea and West Ham United recently, was absent from the match-day squad at Craven Cottage on Saturday, as Luton went down to a 1-0 loss against Fulham.

Edwards revealed afterwards Barkley had suffered a hamstring injury, and despite being back on the grass at the Brache, will probably return for the trip to his former stomping ground at Goodison Park next week.

He said: “Ross trained today.

"It will probably be a bit soon for tomorrow, we’ll build him up towards the Everton game, but he trained fully today which is good.”

On whether there are any other injury doubts, the Luton boss added: “Everyone else came through the week and got through the Fulham game.