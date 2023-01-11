Town youngster Daniel Idiakhoa

Luton youngster Daniel Idiakhoa has had his loan spell at Southern League Premier Division Central side Hitchin Town extended by another month.

The teenage midfielder has made five appearances since joining the Canaries back in December, playing a starring role during Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Bromsgrove Sporting, played in front of 473 spectators.

Selected in a more advanced position, he won an early free kick on the edge of the box that was punched away by Ollie Taylor.

Diogo Freitas Gouveia put the Canaries ahead on 33 minutes, as after the break, Idiakhoa, who was named sponsors’ man of the match, found Ashley Hay who fired wide, although the striker made no mistake soon afterwards to make it 2-0.

Idiakhoa also started on Tuesday night as Hitchin knocked Stevenage out of the Herts FA Senior Cup with a 1-0 victory at Top Field, Finley Wilkinson’s penalty on the hour mark enough for the hosts to progress.

A statement on the Luton website said: “Daniel Idiakhoa's loan at Hitchin Town has been extended by a further month.

“The midfielder has played five times for the Canaries so far, and was awarded Man of the Match in their most recent league win against Bromsgrove Sporting.

“The Canaries are back in action on Saturday when they take on Mickleover Sports, who sit one place above Hitchin in the Southern Premier Division Central, separated by goal difference.”

Reacting to the news and his recent performances on Twitter, @ltfcdan said: “Played very well the other day vs Stevenage tidy little player.”

@callumLtfc: “Fantastic Game Yesterday Dan.”

@siknote1968: “Without doubt the best player on the pitch yesterday outstanding performance & well deserved mom.”

