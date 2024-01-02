Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shrewsbury Town have cut short the loan deal of Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe after the Hatters youngster suffered a recurrence of a back injury.

The 23-year-old had previously worked with head coach Matt Taylor when the duo were both at Tottenham Hotspur together, before suffering an issue in pre-season which meant he had to wait until November to make his first team debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorpe then completed 90 minutes the U's beat Walsall 3-2 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, but with his back problem flaring up again, the Shrews opted to cut short the season-long loan deal ahead of schedule.

Head coach, and former Luton player, Matt Taylor said: “The loan has ended but that is purely and simply down to the fact that, unfortunately, Elliot had a recurrence of his injury. It’s really disappointing it’s not worked out for Elliot.

“I thought when we signed him he would be a big part of what we were going to do this season because knowing him the way I do, the way he could have added to the group would have been great. It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s just unfortunate it didn’t work out for him.

“We wish him all the best. He has been back at Luton for the past couple of weeks with his rehabilitation. I think it will be touch and go for him whether he is fit and available in January. What we couldn’t do, we couldn’t afford to take a risk on that because we are not in that position with the number of injuries we have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s difficult for Elliot because the fans didn’t get to see him. He’s really disappointed. He was quite emotional when we spoke. But the one thing I do know is he’ll be cheering the boys on.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe is back at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith