Luton midfielder heads out on loan to non-league Ambers
Newton joins Cheshunt until the end of the season
Luton midfielder Tyrelle Newton has headed out on loan to National League South side Cheshunt until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old joined the Hatters at the age of seven, and after receiving a call-up by England for an U15 training camp while still at U14 level, he signed a first professional contract at Kenilworth Road in September.
Advertisement
Having become a major part of Adrian Forbes’ U21 side while training regularly with the first team squad this season, Newton has moved to Theobalds Lane to gain a valuable a first taste of senior football.
Newton joins the Hertfordshire-based side, who are currently fourth-from-bottom in their maiden season at Step 2 of the Non-League pyramid.