Town midfielder Tyrelle Newton

Luton midfielder Tyrelle Newton has headed out on loan to National League South side Cheshunt until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Hatters at the age of seven, and after receiving a call-up by England for an U15 training camp while still at U14 level, he signed a first professional contract at Kenilworth Road in September.

Having become a major part of Adrian Forbes’ U21 side while training regularly with the first team squad this season, Newton has moved to Theobalds Lane to gain a valuable a first taste of senior football.