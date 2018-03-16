Luton midfielder heads to City on loan

Town midfielder Kavan Cotter has joined team-mate Frankie Musonda on loan at National League South side Oxford City until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old had been at Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town for the majority of the campaign, making 37 appearances for the Canaries.

However, he has now stepped up a level, spending the rest of the season at Court Place Farm along with Musonda, who has also had his deal extended until May.

On the move, Generals boss Mark Jones told the club’s official website: “Kavan is a player who we’ve been monitoring for most of the season.

"He’s been out on loan at Hitchin and done very well. He can play in a number of positions, he can play on the right wing, at right back or midfield.

"I just felt that with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain going back to Portsmouth that perhaps we needed to bring someone in to keep the squad motivated and competitive.

"We do need competition for places to keep everyone hungry.

"We thank Luton for allowing him to come to us, Kavan is looking forward to working with us and we think he’s a good player to come into the squad."

Cotter, who could make his debut away at Welling tomorrow, joins a large number of ex-Hatters at City, with Craig King, Godfrey Poku and Rob Sinclair on the playing staff, plus assistant-manager Joe Deeney.