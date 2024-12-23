Luton midfielder hit with maximum fine allowed after second 'mind-boggling' dismissal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hatters CEO confirms punishment faced by Walsh for red card

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton midfielder Liam Walsh has been issued with the maximum fine possible following his ‘mind-boggling’ second red card of the season picked up against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

The 27-year-old was sent on with just over an hour gone at Ewood Park as the visitors were trailing 2-0 and chasing a way back into the game. Although that looked difficult with 11 men on the pitch, 11 minutes later, they had to try and do so with just 10, Walsh dismissed for a late and totally unnecessary lunging challenge on Rovers midfielder Yuki Ohashi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Everton youngster had previous too, shown a red card after just 36 seconds when entering the fray against Oxford United in October for another awful attempt at a tackle, as he once more left his team in the lurch. Unsurprisingly, Luton weren’t able to get back into the contest against Rovers, as Walsh has now been banned for four matches, missing the entire festive period, making it seven games in total he has already missed due to suspension during his short stint at Kenilworth Road.

Liam Walsh trudges off after being dismissed at Ewood Park - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

With Luton already in the middle of another injury crisis, his absence will be keenly felt, as writing in his programme notes ahead of Friday night’s 2-1 win over Derby County, the first fixture Walsh had to sit out from, Hatters CEO revealed the midfielder had been severely punished by the club, saying: “On the pitch, this season has not gone as we had predicted – there’s simply no hiding from that. But as the players and staff focus on finding consistency – especially in taking our home form away – in the camp, we do feel as though we have turned a corner, which would be more evident to all if it wasn’t for further injuries.

"If it wasn’t also for mind-boggling actions that lead to absence through repeated suspensions! This is certainly not the Luton way – at a time when all of our talent is needed the most. I won’t defend Liam for his actions last Saturday, and I can confirm he will be issued the maximum fine permissible for letting down our visiting supporters, staff and his team-mates.”

Town have struggled massively on the road this term, the Rovers loss making it seven consecutive defeats outside of Bedfordshire, They now face two daunting trips to Bristol City and Swansea City this week, before a home game against Norwich City on New Year’s Day is followed up by getting back on the bus once more to visit in-form QPR. Sweet added: “Our consistent form at Kenilworth Road over the past few months has certainly given us cause for optimism and the busy festive period is often sighted as an important phase of the season, with matches coming thick and fast.”