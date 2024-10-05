Luton midfielder hopes Moses's Premier League quality will rub off on Hatters squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winger earns his first start against Oxford United

Town midfielder Jordan Clark is hoping that some of new signing Victor Moses’ genuine and undoubted Premier League quality rubs off on the rest of the Hatters squad during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 33-year-old moved to Luton after four years out in Russia with Spartak Moscow, having also played in Turkey and Italy for Fenerbahce and Inter Milan. It was in England where the Africa Cup of Nations winners made his name though, with over 200 top flight appearances under his belt, also having a champions medal in his cabinet when crowned champions with Chelsea in 2017.

Having been released in the summer, Moses moved to the Hatters on a free transfer last month, and has already impressed, having a hand in Town’s winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday, before finding the target himself with a clinical finish during the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night. Speaking about the impact he has had so far, Clark said: “He’s quality, you can see he’s got that Premier League quality.

Victor Moses looks to get forward during Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Oxford - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He’s had such a good career, so we’re lucky to have him. He’s getting fitter and fitter and fitter, he’s come on and looked a real threat. He took his goal really well, that’s the bit of quality we need and are probably missing a little bit. So hopefully we can see more of that, hopefully it rubs off on everyone else, gives us a lift and we’re looking forward to the next games now and can hopefully get some wins.”

After two cameos off the bench, Moses was then handed a full debut on Tuesday night when the Hatters drew 2-2 against Oxford United on home soil. He was utilised in a deeper wingback role on this occasion though, which limited his ability to get forward, as when he did, he was a threat, seeing one shot deflected wide in the second period.

Boss Rob Edwards knows his best output will come in the final third too, adding: “If we have him on the ball higher, the idea is you play in that shape, you try and get him high on that last line anyway as much as possible. Clearly he’s more effective when he’s high up, attacking and that’s where he’s most happy as well, so that’s always the plan. Whether we play him as a winger or as a wingback, no doubt about it, that’s where he’s at his best.”