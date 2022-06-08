Luton midfielder hoping to make Scotland debut against Armenia as Clarke hints at changes following Ukraine defeat

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell will be hoping to make his senior Scotland debut during this evening’s home Nations League match against Armenia.

The 23-year-old was called up by boss Steve Clarke ahead of last Wednesday’s World Cup play-off 3-1 defeat to Ukraine, which ended the Tartan Army’s hopes of reaching the finals in Qatar later this year.

However, with Scotland travelling to play the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and also flying out to Armenia next Tuesday, Clarke admitted he will have to rotate his players.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “With the way the calendar is structured now there are not so many friendly games so there are no real chances to experiment, although we had some friendlies in March which was unusual.

"I've always said I've got a really good squad, I enjoy the squad.

"I think there are people in the squad who deserve the chance to play over the next three games and hopefully you'll see that.

"Going into the first game (against Armenia), we've had seven days rest since the last game so it's not so important in this one in terms of resting people.