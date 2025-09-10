Luton midfielder insists new-look Hatters are starting to find their feet

New Hatter has started all six games so far

Midfielder George Saville feels that the Hatters’ new-look squad are starting to find their feet despite not quite being at their best so far this season.

The 32-year-old was one of 14 new additions made by Town boss Matt Bloomfield over the summer, which included four on transfer deadline day just over a week ago, as he looked to dramatically reshape his playing personnel following relegation from the Championship, the ex-Millwall player starting all six League One games for his new club, leading to four wins and two defeats.

Taking 12 points from a possible 18 has been enough to ensure that after sitting out Saturday’s latest round of matches due to international call-ups, the Kenilworth Road side are seventh in the table, but only four points off top spot. With so much change it has been understandable that the club haven’t quite reached the kind of performance levels that Bloomfield is craving just yet, although they did show signs they are beginning to get there in their last league match, easily seeing off Burton Albion 3-0 thanks to goals from Lasse Nordas, Milli Alli and Zack Nelson.

It led to Saville, who was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph about his decision to drop down to the third tier after spending the last decade in the Championship, and how things have gone in Bedfordshire so far, say: “With everything that was put in front of me, it just felt like the best option for me. Obviously, there was a number of factors, but the main one was I want to go and achieve something. I can still play a lot of minutes and a lot of games so for me to go and achieve something at Luton and hopefully get a promotion was something that I always wanted to do.

"So it just seemed like the right opportunity and the right thing to do for me. They’ve had a difficult couple of years. It’s a transitional period, I think we’re going through that now, but it’s a little bit quicker at club level because it’s every day instead of meeting up once every few months. I feel like we’ve started the season well and we’re starting to find our feet. We haven’t played well in certain games, but we’ve managed to win and we’ve played well in others. So we’re starting to come together nicely and it’s an exciting season for myself.”