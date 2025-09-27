Luton midfielder insists Town's players need to take 'ownership' of poor form

Clark speaks to the press following 3-1 loss to Lincoln

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark insists it’s the players rather than manager Matt Bloomfield who need to take ‘more ownership’ of the club’s poor run of form in League One.

The 32-year-old, who was signed by Nathan Jones back in August 2020, is now on his third manager since being at Kenilworth Road, also playing under his former Barnsley team-mate Rob Edwards, as he went on to feature in the Premier League just two seasons ago, some leap in a career that had seen the right winger enjoy spells at Accrington Stanley, Shrewsbury Town, Hyde and Scunthorpe United.

However, things are nowhere near as rosey at the moment, Town suffering back-to-back relegations to drop into League One, and after four wins from six, fell to a third defeat in four after a woeful 3-1 loss at Lincoln City on Saturday which saw them drop to 11th in the third tier. It saw Bloomfield come in for some severe criticism from the travelling supporters both during after the contest at the LNER Stadium, a number calling for him to go, despite having only been at the club for eight months after being appointed as Edwards’ replacement in January.

Jordan Clark scores Luton's equaliser at Lincoln on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Despite that Clark, who has been ruled out of this afternoon’s contest against Doncaster Rovers with a calf injury, insists the problems can’t all be laid at the Luton chief’s door, stating it’s the players who need to be doing more to turn things around on the pitch, as he said: “Like I’ve said with previous managers, it’s not on them. We’re going over the white line and doing the work, but it’s nothing to do with tactics or anything, it's what’s inside you and it’s just bringing that bit of quality. Passing balls out of play and kicking balls out of play, it’s not good enough.

"Losing headers and tackles, that can’t come down to tactics, it comes down to an individual player wanting to be the best and then when you get seven or eight like that you’re going to get a successful team. So it’s tough at the minute for the manager, but we’ve got to take more ownership as players, we’re the ones going over the line. It (being in the Premier League) feels even further away than that at the minute, but it’s hard and it’s tough as I’ve not got the answers for you. You’ve got to look back and think wow, it’s been a quick two years and I suppose even quicker for the fans.”

Town’s defeat at the Imps on Saturday came after it looked like Clark might have given them an unlikely point as following a terrible first half, he produced an excellent outside of the foot finish from Milli Ali’s pass into the area with 13 minutes to go. Unfortunately, Luton’s much maligned defence then fell apart twice in the closing stages, allowing Justin Obikwu to race away and beat Josh Keeley, Ben House curling his second into the bottom corner shortly afterwards too.

Clark added: “We want to win every game, there’s no worries about that, we want to win every game, but away from home you take a point if you need. I thought second half we were coming into the game, we were getting our wide players into the game, especially Shayden (Morris) when he came on, he was a real threat, and I thought there was only one way this is going to go. But not doing the basics, not heading balls away and ricocheting off their striker and they’re straight through on goal. It’s not good enough, it’s schoolboy errors, it’s not good enough.

"To be fair it was happening in the first two or three minutes, we were losing headers, heading balls and and they’re getting the ball and are through on our goal. Set-pieces, which we know they’re so dangerous from them, we’re giving silly free kicks away, and a lot of bad decision-making, so it’s a tough one at the minute, but we’ve got to galvanise ourselves as a group, find the answers and turn it around quickly.”