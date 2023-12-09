Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton midfielder Jordan Clark has joked that he will tell his former Barnsley team-mate John Stones to wear his shinpads if he features for Manchester City against the Hatters tomorrow.

​The duo both came through the ranks at Oakwell together as youngsters, Stones' talent recognised at a very early stage, sold on to Everton for £3m in January 2013 after playing just 28 times, before a massive £47.5m move to Manchester City in August 2016.

Since heading to the Etihad, the defender has won the Premier League five times, plus the Champions League once, also lifting the FA Cup twice, EFL Cup twice, and the UEFA Super Cup too.

Manchester City defender John Stones under pressure from Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans on Tuesday night - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He has also earned 69 England caps too, but has had a stop-start beginning to the campaign so far, missing 12 games with a hip injury and then having another month out recently due to a muscle problem.

It has restricted the 29-year-old to just nine outings for club and country this term, although he was back for the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Thursday night, playing the whole 90 minutes.

On the prospect of going up against his old team-mate, Clark, who has made four substitute appearances since returning from injury himself, said: “I came through at Barnsley with him, I know him really well. I've known him since he was six or seven and now he’s playing midfield, so I’ll probably kick him a few times when we play them, I’ll boot him around the pitch a little bit.

"He’s not done too bad to be fair, he’s still as daft as a brush, he’s not changed at all, which is always the best thing. You see someone go to the top like that, it can change people, but he’s still the same guy.