Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell knew securing the three points was all that mattered at this stage of the season when beating Swansea City 1-0 on Saturday.

Having gone into the game at Kenilworth Road on the back of just one win in five league outings, with three draws, it had seen Town’s grip on a Championship play-off berth loosened somewhat.

However, Carlton Morris’s 14th goal of the season was enough for Luton to climb up a spot to fifth as they are now three points above seventh placed Millwall with 11 games to go.

Allan Campbell looks to win the ball from Swansea midfielder Joe Allen on Saturday

Speaking afterwards, the recalled Campbell said: “After the midweek performance (2-2 draw with Millwall), coming away with a draw, the main thing of the day was to get back to winning ways, get the three points and keep us pushing up that table.

“We knew what to expect, we tried to press them high early, they try to take a lot of chances, keep the ball, play out from the back and they were doing it to be fair.

“They didn’t pick us off, but thankfully we ground out the result, it wasn’t pretty but we got the three points and that’s all that matters.

“It was a bit of a scrappy game towards the end, it was just showing that togetherness and getting through.

"As it gets to this time of the season, it's all about getting the results and we got the three points.

“You look at the table and the main thing is you just keep climbing up.

"People can catch you from behind, so we just need to focus and make sure we perform well, winning games and keep that momentum going.”

With the visitors a side who look to dominate possession and take a number of risks when passing out from the back, it was the perfect game for Campbell to come back in for, as his high energy style saw him win the ball from his opponents on a number of occasions.

He had a big role to play in the only goal, finding Alfie Doughty whose cross was turned in by Morris, and might have made the margin of victory even greater after the break, seeing a header well saved by Andy Fisher.

He continued: “They like to take chances, we like to press them high and the manager spoke about that before the game.

“It was a tactic of ours and that suits me well.

“I just like to try and get after people and then hopefully counter and make the box.

“I was unlucky not to score, the keeper made a good save which was a bit frustrating, but we won so I’m happy.”

The match also saw Luton beat their opponents on home soil for the first time since October 2001 and also complete the double at the same time, having triumphed 2-0 in Wales earlier in the season when Campbell was on target.

The Scottish international added: “We had a gameplan that would see us come out on top and I thought we did that well.

“They’re a good team, they like to try and play, they can hurt you at times, but we’ve dealt with that.