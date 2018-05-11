Luton midfielder Lee linked with Hearts switch

Luton Town midfielder Olly Lee is being heavily linked with a move to Scottish Premier League side Hearts.

The Edinburgh News is reporting that the 26-year-old, who is out of contract with the Hatters, was at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday night to watch the 2-1 win over Hibernian, and has agreed a deal to join Craig Levein's side.

Lee has made 123 appearances for Luton, scoring 11 times, since joining from Birmingham back in August 2015.

He won the EFL Goal of the Season award for his stunning 70-yard strike against Cambridge this term, while also netted the goal that took Luton up at Carlisle United during a 1-1 draw last month.