Luton midfielder left with 'goosebumps' when rewatching his award winning goal against Liverpool

Chong pips Clark and Doughty to top honour

Luton midfielder Tahith Chong revealed he still gets ‘goosebumps’ when watching replays of his strike against Liverpool that was named the Mick Harford Goal of the Season at the Luton Supporters’ Trust presentation evening on Tuesday night.

Back in November and with the scores goalless at Kenilworth Road, a corner for the Reds was swung into the box as the visitors’ appealed for a handball, before Ross Barkley was able to pick up possession on the edge of the area. He set off on a mazy dribble forward and then chose the perfect pass to the supporting Issa Kabore who was charging down the right wing. The Manchester City loanee took a touch before looking up and delivering an inch perfect cross for Chong, who had kept place with the wingback, not even needing to break stride to slide the ball beyond Brazilian international Alisson to score his first ever top flight goal.

It was enough to take the honour above efforts from Jordan Clark against Manchester City and Alfie Doughty’s terrific long ranger in the Carabao Cup win over Gillingham, as discussing the goal back, Chong said: “Ross broke the line and then he had Issa on the right and I made a run through the middle. He found Issa and then Issa just put a perfect ball in. I think I probably shouted at him about three times, but he put a perfect ball in and I just had to meet it and tap it in really.

“Every time you can score against the big teams and help the team, it’s always amazing. It is goosebumps every time I see it back. The noise and seeing how the fans were celebrating, it was absolutely amazing, but credit to the fans, they’ve been absolutely brilliant throughout the season. Every single game and every single away game has been absolutely brilliant.”

Since that game, Chong, who signed in the summer from Birmingham for a fee believed to be around £4m has really gone on to flourish in a Luton shirt, starting 12 of the last 13 top flight matches and scoring another three goals to add his tally, on target against Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.