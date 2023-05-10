News you can trust since 1891
Luton midfielder looking forward to the play-offs after completing a 'tough season'

Limited game time for Thorpe during the campaign

By Mike Simmonds
Published 10th May 2023, 08:49 BST- 2 min read

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe was happy to get some minutes on the pitch for the Hatters in their final game of the regular campaign after what he described as a ‘tough season’ for himself.

The 22-year-old former Spurs youngster made three appearances at the beginning of proceedings under former boss Nathan Jones, handed his Championship debut off the bench against Preston North End, before being loaned to League One Burton Albion at the end of the summer transfer window.

He played just seven times for the Brewers though, with only one start, boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink leaving just a few days after bringing him in from Kenilworth Road.

Returning to Luton in January after his stint was cut short, Thorpe started the 3-0 FA Cup defeat at League Two Grimsby Town in February, taken off at half time, before having to wait three months for his next outing, on just before the hour mark against Hull on Monday.

Playing at right wingback in place of Fred Onyedinma, he quickly got going, with one lung-busting run forward ending with an excellent cross that only narrowly missed its intended target.

Thorpe looked increasingly assured during his time on the field, and tweeting afterwards, said: “Nice way to finish a tough season

“Onto the play offs!”

Elliot Thorpe prepares to come on for the HattersElliot Thorpe prepares to come on for the Hatters
Elliot Thorpe prepares to come on for the Hatters

Responding on social media, @wearelutontown said: “Solid today when you came on Thorpey.”

@nickverney: “A great little cameo performance and where on earth did that pace come from?

"Also that was a fantastic cross.”

@iseefourfingers: “Great to see you get some minutes at last, I thought you were excellent.”

@mark_bircumshaw: “You should be extremely proud of yourself.”

@ltfc_bible: “great performance today Thorpey.”

@lutonedh: "Class today.”

@DoughnutDove: “Some player you.”

@SelkirkIan: “Very good cameo today.”

@TherapyThorpe: “Solid performance.”

@ABeardedGazelle: “Quality out there.”

@Atexo02: “Big performance today.

"Where were you hiding those afterburners though?

"Absolutely rapid.”

@BrixtonHatter: “Well played today, you did great! All the best Elliot.”

@ltfc_rhys: “You were quality today, should be proud of that performance.”

