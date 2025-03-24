Luton midfielder lost for words as he marks Norway debut with a goal against Moldova

Aasgaard on target in World Cup qualifying rout

Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard was quite simply lost for words after capping his senior international debut for Norway with a goal and an assist on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who had represented his country at U16, U20 and U21 level, was named by head coach Ståle Solbakken in the starting XI for the World Cup qualifier out in Moldova. Aasgaard, who joined Town from Wigan Athletic in January, played a major role in the visitors going ahead after just five minutes, picking out Julian Ryerson to open the scoring at the Stadionul Zimbru.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland doubled the lead midway through the first half, before it was Aasgaard’s moment with 38 minutes gone, as he fired home from close range when a corner wasn’t properly cleared. Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard set up Alexander Sorloth to make it 4-0 by the break, before Aasgaard was replaced by Bodø/Glimt’s Patrick Berg in the 63rd minute. Aron Donnum soon found the net as well to ensure Norway eased to the top of Group I as they look to qualify for a major tournament for the first time since 2000.

Speaking afterwards, Aasgaard said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling, there’s just no words. I’ve been working towards this moment for a long time, so for it to come is just amazing. I just tried to arrive in the box late and it was from a corner so I just tried to react as quickly as I could and to see the ball in the back of the net was an amazing feeling. It means everything, I can’t really put it into words right now. It was such a good feeling and just to be on the pitch was amazing.”

Writing on Instagram, the midfielder also added: “Dream international debut ⚽️+️ so special for me to put my boots on in Norway shirt, moments like this I have manifested for many years and hopefully can create more. Pleasure to be part of a great group ❤️ #wcq.” Norway are back in action on Tuesday night as they head to second-placed Israel.