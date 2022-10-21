Henri Lansbury celebrates his strike at Hull City last month

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury has missed out on the Championship’s Goal of the Month award for September, with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke taking the honour.

The 32-year-old had been nominated for his magnificent strike in the 2-0 win at Hull City, as he arrowed a half volley from fully 35-yards into the bottom corner via the inside of the post, then unveiling his now infamous lawnmower celebration.

It wasn’t enough to see him take the gong though, as the Black Cats team goal in their 3-0 triumph at Reading won the day.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: “Ruthless efficiency from Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland, as they tore through Reading in a seven-pass sequence which a Pep Guardiola team would be proud of.