Luton midfielder misses out on Goal of the Month award to Sunderland winger
Sunderland attacker claims gong for Reading strike
Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury has missed out on the Championship’s Goal of the Month award for September, with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke taking the honour.
The 32-year-old had been nominated for his magnificent strike in the 2-0 win at Hull City, as he arrowed a half volley from fully 35-yards into the bottom corner via the inside of the post, then unveiling his now infamous lawnmower celebration.
It wasn’t enough to see him take the gong though, as the Black Cats team goal in their 3-0 triumph at Reading won the day.
Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: “Ruthless efficiency from Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland, as they tore through Reading in a seven-pass sequence which a Pep Guardiola team would be proud of.
Most Popular
“It was Clarke that converted the chance coolly, but the whole team deserve credit for one of the most breath-taking moves you’re likely to see all season.”