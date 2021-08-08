Luton midfielder Morrell linked with a move to Portsmouth
Pompey boss Cowley hoping to do a deal for Welsh international
Luton midfielder Joe Morrell has been linked with a move to League One Portsmouth.
The 24-year-old signed for the Hatters last season after joining for an undisclosed fee but has only featured 11 times for Nathan Jones' side, winning more international caps for Wales in that time as he represented his country in the recent Euros.
According to a report in the Portsmouth News, Pompey boss Danny Cowley is closing in on his number one target Morrell, and hopes to conclude a deal this week.
Jones himself recently admitted that although he wanted the midfielder to be a success at Kenilworth Road, he would listen to any offers that came in for Morrell who has played sporadically during pre-season, but wasn't involved in the match-day squad for yesterday's 3-0 win over Peterborough United.